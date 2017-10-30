Now Playing
Posted: October 31, 2017

Netflix exploring 'House of Cards' spinoff amid Spacey flap

FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Spacey says he is "beyond horrified" by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986. Spacey posted on Twitter that he does not remember the encounter but apologizes for the behavior.
FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Spacey says he is “beyond horrified” by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986. Spacey posted on Twitter that he does not remember the encounter but apologizes for the behavior. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix is exploring a "House of Cards" spinoff as the show's final season nears amid controversy surrounding star Kevin Spacey.

The streaming channel, which reportedly is weighing different concepts for the spinoff, said Monday that the upcoming sixth season will be the last for "House of Cards."

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s. But Netflix had already decided to end the show and was pursuing a spinoff.

Spacey has apologized for the incident which he said he doesn't recall but would have stemmed from "drunken behavior." He also spoke publicly for the first time about being gay.

The final "House of Cards" episodes are in production, with a release date yet to be announced.

