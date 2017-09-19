Now Playing
Posted: September 19, 2017

Neko Case's Vermont home is damaged by fire

FILE - In this April 11, 2014 file photo, Neko Case performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, that heavily damaged Case’s 225-year-old Vermont home. There were no injuries, though a barn was destroyed. It took firefighters two hours to extinguish the blaze. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this April 11, 2014 file photo, Neko Case performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, that heavily damaged Case’s 225-year-old Vermont home. There were no injuries, though a barn was destroyed. It took firefighters two hours to extinguish the blaze. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

BARNET, Vt. —

Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged Neko Case's 225-year-old Vermont home.

Barnet firefighters were called to the indie musician's home at about 9:30 p.m. Monday. The Caledonian Record (http://bit.ly/2ymcclb ) reports the fire could be seen from miles away.

Case wasn't at the home at the time of the fire. The caretaker helped get three dogs out of the house. There were no injuries, though a barn was destroyed. It took firefighters two hours to extinguish the blaze.

The musician has been nominated for three Grammy awards as a solo artist, and she's also a member of the indie rock band The New Pornographers. The home was featured in a 2012 article in Country Living.

The Associated Press left messages with her representatives.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com

