Posted: July 13, 2017

Neil Patrick Harris slams James Woods over 'classless' tweet about little boy

Neil Patrick Harris and James Woods. (Left: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival; right: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Neil Patrick Harris let James Woods have it on Twitter.

Earlier this week, “Once Upon a Time in America” actor Woods shared a tweet featuring a couple with their young son at the Orange County Pride Parade in California. In the photo, the couple is holding signs that read “I love my gender creative son!” and “My son wears dresses & makeup… Get over it!!”

“This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage,” Woods wrote.

The actor was quickly faced with backlash, and Harris wasted no time responding to the tweet.

“Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods,” Harris wrote. “I’m friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself.”

