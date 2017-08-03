Now Playing
Posted: August 03, 2017

NBC announced season 2 for 'Will & Grace' reboot pre-debut

Debra Messing participates in the
Debra Messing participates in the "Will & Grace" panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

NBC announced season 2 for 'Will & Grace' reboot pre-debut
Eric McCormack, left, and Megan Mullally participate in the 'Will & Grace' panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
NBC announced season 2 for 'Will & Grace' reboot pre-debut
Debra Messing, left, and Eric McCormack participate in the 'Will & Grace' panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
NBC announced season 2 for 'Will & Grace' reboot pre-debut
Sean Hayes participates in the 'Will & Grace' panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
NBC announced season 2 for 'Will & Grace' reboot pre-debut
Co-creator/executive producers David Kohan, from left, and Max Mutchnick and actors Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes participate in the 'Will & Grace' panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
NBC announced season 2 for 'Will & Grace' reboot pre-debut
Megan Mullally, left, and Sean Hayes participate in the 'Will & Grace' panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

The revival of "Will & Grace" has yet to air, but NBC says it's getting at least a second season.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt told a TV critics' meeting Thursday that the deal had just been worked out.

Greenblatt cited an "outpouring of love" from fans of the original series in announcing the second season. He said he was glad to have the show on for a minimum of two years, opening the door to more.

The NBC executive appeared with returning cast members Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.

Co-creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are back as producers of the "Will & Grace" reboot, which debuts Sept. 28.

The original, Emmy-winning series aired from 1998 to 2006.

