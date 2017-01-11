Now Playing
Posted: January 11, 2017

Natalie Portman says co-star Kutcher paid 3 times as much

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2011, file photo, actor Ashton Kutcher, left, and actress Natalie Portman, from the film "No Strings Attached" pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. Portman tells Marie Claire magazine in an interview published Jan. 11, 2017, that Kutcher was paid three times as much as her for co-starring in the 2011 film. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

The Associated Press

Portman tells Marie Claire she knew about the pay difference at the time the film was being made, but wasn't as miffed as she should have been. She tells the magazine, "we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy."

The 35-year-old says she doesn't "think women and men are more or less capable. We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities." She says women need to "be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem."

Kutcher's representatives didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

