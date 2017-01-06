Now Playing
Posted: January 06, 2017

Naomi Campbell reveals she was almost robbed in Paris

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2016, file photo, model Naomi Campbell, center, arrives at a BET event hosted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Campbell revealed that she was the victim of a 2012 attempted robbery in Paris during an appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" Thursday, Jan. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2016, file photo, model Naomi Campbell, center, arrives at a BET event hosted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Campbell revealed that she was the victim of a 2012 attempted robbery in Paris during an appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" Thursday, Jan. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has revealed that she was the victim of an attempted robbery in Paris years ago.

Campbell says she can sympathize with Kim Kardashian West, who was tied up and held at gunpoint during a jewelry heist at a Paris hotel in October.

During an appearance Thursday on "The Wendy Williams Show," Campbell detailed an attempted robbery she says happened in November 2012.

Campbell says she decided to forgo her normal security measures during a quick visit to Paris. She says she was outside the home of fashion designer Azzedine Alaia (AZ'-uh-deen uh-LY'-uh) when someone opened her car door and said, "Naomi Campbell, we're going to kill you."

She says she had decided to fight to keep her belongings before people from Alaia's home came to her rescue.

