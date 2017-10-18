Sign in with your existing account
Must-see: High school dance team's 'Wizard of Oz' homecoming routine goes viral
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
‘The Wizard of Oz.’ (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)
By
Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SAHUARITA, Ariz.
—
There's no place like homecoming at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Arizona.
>> Click here to watch
VIDEO
According to the Arizona Republic, the school's Performing Arts Crew dance team, aka PAC, recently took the school gymnasium – and the internet – by storm with a "Wizard of Oz"-themed shimmy down the yellow brick road.
>> Read more trending news
The eye-popping routine quickly went viral, raking in 1.45 million views since it was posted late last month.
Read more here.
