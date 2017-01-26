Now Playing
Posted: January 26, 2017

Willie Nelson cancels 2 of 5 Las Vegas shows due to illness

FILE- In this Jan. 7, 2017 file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson is canceling two Las Vegas shows this weekend due to illness. Nelson's publicist, said Thursday that Nelson has a bad cold and won't play Saturday Jan. 28 or Sunday Jan. 29. He plans to play the remaining three shows, Feb. 1, 3 and 4, at The Venetian resort on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey,File)
The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS —

Country music icon Willie Nelson is canceling two Las Vegas shows due to illness.

Nelson's publicist, Elaine Schock, said Thursday that Nelson has a bad cold and won't play Saturday or Sunday.

He plans to play the remaining three shows — Feb. 1, 3 and 4 — at The Venetian resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

The canceled shows have not been rescheduled, and ticket-holders were advised to seek refunds from the point of purchase.

Nelson is 83 and lives in Austin, Texas.

The singer-songwriter behind hits such as "On the Road Again" and "Always On My Mind" told The Associated Press recently that he will have a new album out this spring, called "God's Problem Child."

