Willie Nelson cancels 2 of 5 Las Vegas shows due to illness

FILE- In this Jan. 7, 2017 file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson is canceling two Las Vegas shows this weekend due to illness. Nelson's publicist, said Thursday that Nelson has a bad cold and won't play Saturday Jan. 28 or Sunday Jan. 29. He plans to play the remaining three shows, Feb. 1, 3 and 4, at The Venetian resort on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey,File)

The Associated Press