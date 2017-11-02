Weezer and Pixies going on summer 2018 joint tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Arroyo Seco Weekend/Getty Images for Arroyo Seco Wee
Musician Rivers Cuomo of musical group Weezer performs during Arroyo Seco Weekend at the Brookside Golf Course at on June 25, 2017 in Pasadena, California. Weezer announced a joint summer 2018 tour with the Pixies.
Weezer is going on a joint tour next summer with the Pixies.
Spin reported that the band made the announcement for the North American tour Thursday on Twitter.
The rock bands are co-headlining the 29-date tour.
“It is our distinct pleasure to welcome the Pixies to the stage for this tour,” according to a news post on Weezer’s official site. “Weezer’s origin was in fact very closely linked to the Pixies – no other band had the impact they did on the band’s early sound. We’ve played with them on a handful of occasions since they reformed in the early 2000’s and it’s always been an honor. Sharing a stage with them for a whole summer is going to be mindblowing. We can’t wait to see them, and you!”
Rolling Stone reported Weezer released its latest studio album, “Pacific Daydream,” Oct. 27. The Pixies released their latest, “Head Carrier,” in September 2016.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour dates are below. Rock band The Wombats will be special guests on some tour dates. Another guest will be announced at a later date.
June 23 - Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 26 - New Orleans at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
June 27 - Dallas at Starplex Pavilion
June 29 - The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 30 - Austin, Texas, at Austin360 Amphitheater
July 6 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
July 7 - Tinley Park, Ilonois, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 8 - Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 10 - Burgettstown, PA at KeyBank Pavilion
July 11 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center
July 13 - Clarkston, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 14 - Toronto at Budweiser Stage
July 15 - Syracuse, New York, at Lakeview Amphitheater
July 17 - Mansfield, Massachusetts, at XFINITY Center
July 18 - Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 20 - Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 21 - Camden, New Jersey, at BB&T Pavilion
July 22 - Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live
July 24 - Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 25 - Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 - Atlanta at Lakewood Amphitheatre
July 28 - Nashville, Tennessee, at Ascend Amphitheater
July 29 - Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
July 31 - Greenwood Village, Colorado, at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
August 1 - West Valley City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
August 4 - Auburn, Washington, at White River Amphitheatre
August 7 - Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 11 - Chula Vista, California, at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
August 12 - Phoenix, Arizona, at Ak-Chin Pavilion
