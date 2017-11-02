Weezer and Pixies going on summer 2018 joint tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Arroyo Seco Weekend/Getty Images for Arroyo Seco Wee

Musician Rivers Cuomo of musical group Weezer performs during Arroyo Seco Weekend at the Brookside Golf Course at on June 25, 2017 in Pasadena, California. Weezer announced a joint summer 2018 tour with the Pixies.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Weezer is going on a joint tour next summer with the Pixies.

Spin reported that the band made the announcement for the North American tour Thursday on Twitter.

The rock bands are co-headlining the 29-date tour.

“It is our distinct pleasure to welcome the Pixies to the stage for this tour,” according to a news post on Weezer’s official site. “Weezer’s origin was in fact very closely linked to the Pixies – no other band had the impact they did on the band’s early sound. We’ve played with them on a handful of occasions since they reformed in the early 2000’s and it’s always been an honor. Sharing a stage with them for a whole summer is going to be mindblowing. We can’t wait to see them, and you!”

Rolling Stone reported Weezer released its latest studio album, “Pacific Daydream,” Oct. 27. The Pixies released their latest, “Head Carrier,” in September 2016.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour dates are below. Rock band The Wombats will be special guests on some tour dates. Another guest will be announced at a later date.

June 23 - Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 26 - New Orleans at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

June 27 - Dallas at Starplex Pavilion

June 29 - The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 30 - Austin, Texas, at Austin360 Amphitheater

July 6 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

July 7 - Tinley Park, Ilonois, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 8 - Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 10 - Burgettstown, PA at KeyBank Pavilion

July 11 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

July 13 - Clarkston, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 14 - Toronto at Budweiser Stage

July 15 - Syracuse, New York, at Lakeview Amphitheater

July 17 - Mansfield, Massachusetts, at XFINITY Center

July 18 - Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 20 - Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 21 - Camden, New Jersey, at BB&T Pavilion

July 22 - Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live

July 24 - Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 25 - Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 - Atlanta at Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 28 - Nashville, Tennessee, at Ascend Amphitheater

July 29 - Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

July 31 - Greenwood Village, Colorado, at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

August 1 - West Valley City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

August 4 - Auburn, Washington, at White River Amphitheatre

August 7 - Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 11 - Chula Vista, California, at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August 12 - Phoenix, Arizona, at Ak-Chin Pavilion