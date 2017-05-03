Now Playing
Posted: May 03, 2017

The Latest: Morissette's ex-manager gets 6 years for theft

Singer Alanis Morissette arrives at U.S. federal court for the sentencing in the embezzlement case of her former manager Jonathan Todd Schwartz, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. Schwartz pleaded guilty earlier this year after admitting he embezzled more than $7 million from the singer and other celebrities. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Singer Alanis Morissette arrives at U.S. federal court for the sentencing in the embezzlement case of her former manager Jonathan Todd Schwartz, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. Schwartz pleaded guilty earlier this year after admitting he embezzled more than $7 million from the singer and other celebrities. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Latest: Morissette's ex-manager gets 6 years for theft
Jonathan Todd Schwartz, left, former business manager for singer Alanis Morissette, arrives with his attorney Nathan Hoffman at U.S. federal court for the sentencing in his embezzlement case, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. Schwartz pleaded guilty earlier tis year after admitting he embezzled more than $7 million from the singer and other celebrities.
The Latest: Morissette's ex-manager gets 6 years for theft
Jonathan Todd Schwartz, left, former business manager for singer Alanis Morissette, arrives with his attorney Nathan Hoffman at U.S. federal court for the sentencing in his embezzlement case, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. Schwartz pleaded guilty earlier this year after admitting he embezzled more than $7 million from the singer and other celebrities.
The Latest: Morissette's ex-manager gets 6 years for theft
Singer Alanis Morissette, left, arrives with attorney Allen Grodsky at U.S. federal court for the sentencing in the embezzlement case of her former manager Jonathan Todd Schwartz, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. Schwartz pleaded guilty earlier this year after admitting he embezzled more than $7 million from the singer and other celebrities.

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

The Latest on sentencing for Alanis Morissette's thieving ex-business manager (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Alanis Morissette's ex-business manager has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for stealing millions from the singer and other clients.

Jonathan Todd Schwartz also was ordered to pay $8.6 million in restitution.

Schwartz cried and apologized during his sentencing hearing Wednesday in Los Angeles, saying he'll spend the rest of his life asking for forgiveness.

Schwartz pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax crimes for stealing $5 million from Morissette and about $2 million from five other clients over several years.

Morissette appeared at the hearing and urged a stiff sentence, saying Schwartz stole both her trust and her money and would have bankrupted her.

Schwartz has blamed his crimes on a gambling addiction but prosecutors say he took the money to finance a lavish lifestyle.

___

6:45 p.m.

Alanis Morissette has urged a Los Angeles judge to give her ex-business manager a lengthy prison sentence for stealing $7 million from her and others.

The singer gave a victim's statement Wednesday at the sentencing hearing for Jonathan Todd Schwartz.

He could face five years in federal prison for wire fraud and tax crimes.

Morissette says Schwartz stole her trust along with her money and had his embezzlement continued, she would have gone bankrupt.

Morissette says her ex-manager stole in "a long, systematic, drawn-out and sinister manner."

Schwartz blamed his crimes on a gambling addiction but a federal prosecutor says there's no evidence of that and the money went to fund a lavish lifestyle.

