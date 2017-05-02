The Latest: Mexican singer Luis Miguel released from custody

FILE - In this March 11, 2012 file photo, Mexican singer Luis Miguel performs during a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Authorities say Luis Miguel, whose full name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, is in custody after he surrendered to U.S. marshals Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in a case involving a dispute with his former manager. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

The Associated Press

The Latest on the arrest of Mexican singer Luis Miguel in a case involving a dispute with his former manager (all times local):

2 p.m.

Officials say Mexican singer Luis Miguel has been released from custody after he surrendered to U.S. marshals in a case involving a dispute with his former manager.

Deputy US Marshal Matthew Cordova says the singer, whose full name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, was released on bond after appearing before a federal judge in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Miguel had surrendered to authorities earlier Tuesday after being held in contempt for failing to appear at court hearings.

He was ordered to pay his former manager, William Brockhaus, more than $1 million in July 2016 by a federal judge in New York. Brockhaus' attorneys sought to enforce the judgment in Los Angeles, where Miguel owns a home.

The amount of his bond wasn't immediately known. Miguel's record label declined comment on his arrest.

___

12:25 p.m.

Authorities say Mexican singer Luis Miguel is in custody after he surrendered to U.S. marshals Tuesday in a case involving a dispute with his former manager.

Deputy US Marshal Matthew Cordova says the singer, whose full name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon before a federal judge in Los Angeles who has held him in contempt for failing to appear at court hearings.

The five-time Grammy winner does not have an attorney listed in the court case. A message to his publicist was not immediately returned.

Miguel was ordered to pay his former manager, William Brockhaus, more than $1 million in July 2016 by a federal judge in New York. Brockhaus' attorneys sought to enforce the judgment in Los Angeles, where Miguel owns a home.