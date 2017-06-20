By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tanya Tucker and Glen Campbell had a tumultuous relationship that made for tabloid fodder decades ago.

But just two days after his death from Alzheimer's complications at the age of 81, Tucker took to Facebook to express her condolences and release a song in his honor.

Tucker wrote on Facebook that Campbell's death was devastating to her and that while their relationship had its ups and downs, the pair shared "incredible, precious memories together for a long time."

"Forgiveness is a wonderful thing," Tucker said.

She has released a song, “Forever Loving You,” in memory of Campbell. Portions of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

The song is available on Apple Music and iTunes.