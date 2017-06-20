Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 10, 2017

Tanya Tucker releases song, "Forever Loving You," in memory of Glen Campbell

Comments

Related

Country singer Glen Campbell dead at 81
Country singer Glen Campbell dead at 81
View Larger
Country singer Glen Campbell dead at 81
Singers Tanya Tucker and Glen Campbell.

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tanya Tucker and Glen Campbell had a tumultuous relationship that made for tabloid fodder decades ago.

But just two days after his death from Alzheimer's complications at the age of 81, Tucker took to Facebook to express her condolences and release a song in his honor.

Tucker wrote on Facebook that Campbell's death was devastating to her and that while their relationship had its ups and downs, the pair shared "incredible, precious memories together for a long time." 

>> Read more trending news

"Forgiveness is a wonderful thing," Tucker said.

She has released a song, “Forever Loving You,” in memory of Campbell. Portions of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Foundation of America

The song is available on Apple Music and iTunes.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation