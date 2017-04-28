South African musician Johnny Clegg to go on farewell tour

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 6, 2010 file photo, South African musician Johnny Clegg performs a dance routine during a concert in Johannesburg. Clegg, who blended Western pop and Zulu rhythms in multi-racial bands during white minority rule, will embark this year on his last tour. Clegg, who had chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in 2015, plans four shows in South Africa starting July 1 2017 and will perform in London on Aug. 19 and in Dubai on Sept. 20. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)

The Associated Press