Posted: November 05, 2017

'SNL': Larry David stirs controversy with concentration camp jokes in opening monologue

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 04: Larry David speaks onstage during Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 04: Larry David speaks onstage during Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Larry David's controversial "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue apparently curbed some Twitter users' enthusiasm for the comedian's stint as host.

David, who won over “SNL” fans with his portrayal of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during the 2016 presidential campaign, kicked off Saturday's episode with a stand-up bit that included jokes referencing the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the Holocaust.

“A lot of sexual harassment stuff in the news of late, and I couldn’t help but notice a very disturbing pattern emerging, which is that many of the predators — not all, but many of them — are Jews. And I have three words to say to that: Oy vey iz mir (woe is me)," David said.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star also joked about hitting on women in concentration camps.

"I've always been obsessed with women, and I've often wondered if I'd grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking women out in the camp? I think I would," David quipped, adding, "Of course, the problem is, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp."

Critics took to Twitter to blast David. Check out some of the comments below:

Many fans, however, spoke in David's defense:

