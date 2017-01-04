Snake in toilet disrupts vacation of singer Brett Eldredge

Arin's Photos

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Always flip on the light switch when going to the bathroom, particularly if you’re in a foreign country.

On New Year’s Day, country music star Brett Eldredge was celebrating the arrival of 2017 on Staniel Cay Island in the Bahamas, People magazine reported. As he ambled into the bathroom, Eldredge discovered a snake in his toilet.

“What do we have, but a beautiful New Year’s snake,” Eldredge said as he recorded the event on his cellphone for his Instagram followers.

“He’s got a big body,” the singer said of the reptile slithering in his toilet. Workers safely removed the snake, and Eldredge presumably was able to carry on with his daily routine.