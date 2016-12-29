Singer Trey Songz arrested after concert outburst in Detroit

FILE - In this March 2, 2015, file photo, Trey Songz performs during the Between The Sheets Tour at Philips Arena in Atlanta. Police say Songz has been arrested for throwing microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department says Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, after the show. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press