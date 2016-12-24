Ricky Martin thanks fans for support over father's illness

FILE - In this June 21, 2016 file photo, singer Ricky Martin arrives for the Giorgio Armani men's Spring-Summer 2016-2017 fashion show in Milan, Italy. Martin thanked his fans in a statement Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 for their support following the hospitalization of his father Enrique Martin. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

The Associated Press

Pop star Ricky Martin thanked his fans Saturday for their support following the hospitalization of his father, Enrique Martin.

The singer issued a statement saying that he is "close to his father along with his nuclear family." Martin asked that people allow the family to deal with the illness in a private manner.

News that the pop star's father was ill emerged in a social media posting early Friday by Martin's brother Eric. He initially described his father's condition as "super bad," but subsequently reported an improvement.

The newspaper El Nuevo Dia reported that Martin was in Puerto Rico with his two sons and boyfriend to spend Christmas with his family when his father became ill.