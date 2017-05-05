Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: May 05, 2017

Review: Chris Stapleton delivers with honesty, rare talent

Comments
This undated cover image released by Mercury Records shows Chris Stapleton's latest album “From A Room: Volume 1.” (Mercury Records via AP)
This undated cover image released by Mercury Records shows Chris Stapleton's latest album “From A Room: Volume 1.” (Mercury Records via AP)

Associated Press

Covering a song that Willie Nelson has already turned into a masterpiece might seem like a fool's errand — unless you manage to make it your own.

Chris Stapleton does just that on "Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning," a song Nelson covered memorably more than three decades ago. In the process, Stapleton proves he belongs in any conversation about the best things that have happened in country music ever since.

Two years to the day after releasing the landmark "Traveller" album, Stapleton delivers "From A Room, Volume 1," the first batch of songs recorded in Nashville's legendary Studio A with red-hot producer Dave Cobb. It's sure to solidify Stapleton's status as one of the most authentic voices working in any genre.

Yet even as conventional wisdom crystallizes around Stapleton's authenticity — a notion reinforced by the brutal honesty of "Either Way," among other cuts — the transcendence of his singing can't be missed.

Like a handful of great country vocalists — including those named Jones, Haggard and Cash — Stapleton sounds like he downed a shot of whiskey before every song.

But when he leans into a build-up anthem called "I Was Wrong," steadily pleading his way toward a higher register, Stapleton's passion evokes the likes of Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett and other blues, gospel and soul legends.

Yes, that's heady territory. But it's also an indication that Stapleton is an artist with rare talent, still ascending.

Copyright The Associated Press

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation