Posted: May 02, 2017

Report: Macklemore and Ryan Lewis sued over hit song ‘Thrift Shop’

Musicians Macklemore (pictured) and Ryan Lewis are reportedly being sued for their 2012 song
Gustavo Caballero
Musicians Macklemore (pictured) and Ryan Lewis are reportedly being sued for their 2012 song "Thrift Shop." (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hip hop duo Macklemore and musician Ryan Lewis have been sued for their 2012 hit single, “Thrift Shop,” according to TMZ.

The gossip site reported that New Orleans jazz musician Paul Batiste is suing the rapper and record producer because “Thrift Shop,” according  to the suit, have beats and horn melodies from Batiste’s songs “Hip Jazz,” released in 1997, and “World of Blues,” recorded in 2000.

“Thrift Shop” is on the debut studio album from Macklemore and Lewis, 2012’s “The Heist.”

The suit also says Batiste is suing over another song from the album, “Neon Cathedral,” which he claims has similarities to three of his own songs: “I Got the Rhythm On (FeelThe Funk),” published on an album released in 1999, as well as “Tone Palette” and “Salsa 4 Elise (Fur Elise)” from a 2001 album.

Batiste is seeking compensatory, statutory and punitive damages in the suit.

