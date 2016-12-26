Reactions to the death of superstar George Michael

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for the AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Related

View Larger FILE- In this June 25, 2008, file photo, singer George Michael performs during his 'Live Global Tour' concert in Inglewood, Calif. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

View Larger FILE - In this Saturday, July 2, 2005 file photo, British singer George Michael accompanied by other musicians and children from Africa wave to the crowds goodbye at the finale the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park, London. George Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said on Christmas day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis,File)

View Larger FILE- In this July 21, 2008, file photo, musician George Michael performs in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)

View Larger FILE- In this July 13, 1985, Britain's Princess Diana meets singers Elton John, center, and George Michael, right, on her arrival at Wembley Stadium in London for the Live Aid famine relief concert for Africa. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo, File)

View Larger FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 23, 2011 file photo, British singer George Michael leaves his house in north London, after recovering from a life-threatening bout with pneumonia that kept him in a Vienna hospital for a month. George Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said on Christmas day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis,File)

View Larger FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2010, file photo, British singer George Michael leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in north London. Michael pleaded guilty in a London court to two drug offenses. He admitted driving under the influence of drugs and possession of cannabis following an incident on July 4 when his car crashed into a shop in north London. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

View Larger FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 1, 2008 file photo, George Michael performs at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on the last stop of his 25 Live tour. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Carl Abrams)

View Larger FILE - In this Oct. 28, 1993, file photo, pop star George Michael arrives to give evidence at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Michael was petitioning the court to release him from his contract with Sony Music Entertainment (UK) Ltd. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Alistair Grant)

View Larger FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 31, 1989 file photo, George Michael accepts one of his three American Music Awards during ceremonies in Los Angeles. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Alan Greth)

View Larger FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 18, 1993, file photo, pop star George Michael, 30, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London at the start of his court action against Sony Music Entertainment (UK) Ltd. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Alistair Grant, File)

View Larger FILE - In this Wednesday, May, 11, 2011 file photo, George Michael poses for the cameras at an event to announce his European Orchestral tour in London. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

View Larger FILE - In this July 2, 2005, file photo, George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney, right, perform during the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park, London. The concert is part of a series of free concerts being held around the world designed to press leaders of the rich G8 countries to help impoverished African nations. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)

View Larger FILE - In this April 7, 1985 file photo, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley of the British group WHAM! perform during a concert in Peking, China. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo)

View Larger FILE - In this Aug. 30, 1988, file photo, singing great Aretha Franklin, right, joins George Michael during his Faith World Tour in Auburn Hills, Mich. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53.(AP Photo/Rob Kozloff, File)

View Larger FILE - In this July 13, 1985, file photo, from left, George Michael of Wham!, concert promoter Harvey Goldsmith, Bono of U2, Paul McCartney, concert organizer Bob Geldof and Freddie Mercury of Queen join in the finale of the Live Aid famine relief concert, at Wembley Stadium, London. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Joe Schaber, File)