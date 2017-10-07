Rapper Nelly accused of rape, arrested after show

By KIRO7.com

Rapper Nelly was arrested early Saturday after being accused of raping a woman following a concert, police said.

Scott Rosenblum, Nelly's attorney, vigorously denied the charges, telling The Associated Press that the rape claim is a "completely fabricated allegation." Rosenblum said in an email statement that the rape allegation was "motivated by greed and vindictiveness" and that he was confident the charge would be dismissed after an investigation.

Nelly, 42, is a three-time Grammy winner, including for the song "Hot in Herre," which won the best male rap solo performance award in 2002. Nelly is also known for the hits "My Place" and "Over and Over." He appeared in the 2005 film "The Longest Yard."

