Rapper T.I. and his wife to split as she files for divorce

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2010 file photo, Grammy award winning artist Clifford "TI" Harris, left, poses for media with his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris, right, during an Alzheimers "For the Love of Our Fathers" foundation honoree luncheon at the Luckie Lounge in Atlanta. The wife of rapper T.I. has filed for divorce from the hip-hop entertainer. Henry County Court records show Tameka “Tiny” Harris filed for divorce after six years of marriage with the 36-year-old rapper. (AP Photo/Gregory Smith, File)

The Associated Press