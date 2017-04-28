'Purple Rain' re-issue to feature unreleased Prince songs

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. A pair of record labels announced Friday, April 28, 2017, that a remastered edition of Prince’s landmark 1984 album “Purple Rain” will be released on June 23, 2017. The labels say Prince oversaw the remastering process in 2015 and the “Purple Rain Deluxe” will include six previously unreleased songs by the late singer-songwriter, who died one year ago. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File)

The Associated Press