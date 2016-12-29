Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 29, 2016

Pink announces birth of son Jameson with Instagram photos

Comments
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, Pink attends the U.S. Fund for UNICEF Snowflake Ball benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Pink and her motocross-champ husband got a bundle of joy for the holidays. The Grammy winner announced on Instagram that her second child with husband Carey Hart was born on Dec. 26, 2016. Pink posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn son, named Jameson Moon Hart. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, Pink attends the U.S. Fund for UNICEF Snowflake Ball benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Pink and her motocross-champ husband got a bundle of joy for the holidays. The Grammy winner announced on Instagram that her second child with husband Carey Hart was born on Dec. 26, 2016. Pink posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn son, named Jameson Moon Hart. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Pink and her motocross-champ husband got a bundle of joy for the holidays.

The Grammy winner announced on Instagram that her second child with her husband, Carey Hart, was born Dec. 26.

Pink posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn son, Jameson Moon Hart.

Another photo shows Hart with the infant in his arms. Pink captioned that one: "I love my baby daddy."

A spokeswoman for the pop star confirmed the news Thursday.

Pink and Hart, who married in 2006, also have a 5-year-old daughter, Willow.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation