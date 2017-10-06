Now Playing
Posted: October 06, 2017

Pink announces 2018 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' dates


Pink Announces New Tour

Pink announces 2018 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' dates
Pink performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pink is returning to the road to support her new album, “Beautiful Trauma,” out Oct. 13.

The “Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018” will play 40 dates in North America, kicking off March 1 in Phoenix.

Tickets for the show are between $47.45 and $207.45.

An American Express card member pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. Oct. 10 through 10 p.m. on Oct. 12. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13.

Registration through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program is available now.

Fans who purchase tickets online between Oct. 10-20 can redeem one physical copy of “Beautiful Trauma” (redemptions must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 20).

‘Beautiful Trauma 2018 Tour’ Dates

DATECITYVENUE
03/01/18PhoenixTalking Stick Resort Arena
03/03/18Wichita, KansasINTRUST Bank Arena
03/05/18Tulsa, OklahomaBOK Center
03/06/18Lincoln, NebraskaPinnacle Bank Arena
03/09/18ChicagoUnited Center
03/12/18St. Paul, MinnesotaXcel Energy Center
03/14/18St. LouisScottrade Center
03/15/18Kansas City, MissouriSprint Center
03/17/18IndianapolisBankers Life Fieldhouse
03/18/18Grand Rapids, MichiganVan Andel Arena
03/20/18Toronto, Ontario*Air Canada Centre
03/23/18Montreal, QuebecBell Centre
03/25/18Detroit*Little Caesars Arena
03/27/18Louisville, Kentucky*KFC Yum! Cneter
03/28/18Cleveland*Quicken Loans Arena
04/04/18New York*Madison Square Garden
04/07/18Pittsburgh*PPG Paints Arena
04/09/18Boston*TD Garden
04/13/18PhiladelphiaWells Fargo Center
04/14/18Newark, New JerseyPrudential Center
04/16/18Washington, D.C.*Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center)
04/19/18Charlottesville, VirginiaJohn Paul Jones Arena
04/21/18AtlantaPhilips Arena
04/24/18Orlando, FloridaAmway Center
04/25/18Fort Lauderdale, FloridaBB&T Center
04/28/18HoustonToyota Center
05/01/18DallasAmerican Airlines Center
05/08/18DenverPepsi Center
05/09/18Salt Lake CityVivint Smart Home Arena
05/12/18Vancouver, British ColumbiaRogers Arena
05/13/18SeattleKeyArena 
05/15/18Portland, OregonModa Center
05/18/18Oakland, CaliforniaOracle Arena
05/22/18Fresno, CaliforniaSave Mart Center
05/23/18Ontario, CaliforniaCitizens Business Bank Arena
05/25/18Anaheim, CaliforniaHonda Center
05/26/18Las VegasT-Mobile Arena
05/28/18San DiegoValley View Casino Center
05/31/17Los AngelesSTAPLES Center

06/02/18Los AngelesThe Forum

* Bleachers supporting

