Pink announces 2018 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' dates

Pink Announces New Tour

Pink performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pink is returning to the road to support her new album, “Beautiful Trauma,” out Oct. 13.

The “Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018” will play 40 dates in North America, kicking off March 1 in Phoenix.

Tickets for the show are between $47.45 and $207.45.

An American Express card member pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. Oct. 10 through 10 p.m. on Oct. 12. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13.

Registration through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program is available now.

Fans who purchase tickets online between Oct. 10-20 can redeem one physical copy of “Beautiful Trauma” (redemptions must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 20).

‘Beautiful Trauma 2018 Tour’ Dates

DATE CITY VENUE 03/01/18 Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena 03/03/18 Wichita, Kansas INTRUST Bank Arena 03/05/18 Tulsa, Oklahoma BOK Center 03/06/18 Lincoln, Nebraska Pinnacle Bank Arena 03/09/18 Chicago United Center 03/12/18 St. Paul, Minnesota Xcel Energy Center 03/14/18 St. Louis Scottrade Center 03/15/18 Kansas City, Missouri Sprint Center 03/17/18 Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse

03/18/18 Grand Rapids, Michigan Van Andel Arena 03/20/18 Toronto, Ontario* Air Canada Centre 03/23/18 Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre 03/25/18 Detroit* Little Caesars Arena 03/27/18 Louisville, Kentucky* KFC Yum! Cneter 03/28/18 Cleveland* Quicken Loans Arena 04/04/18 New York* Madison Square Garden 04/07/18 Pittsburgh* PPG Paints Arena 04/09/18 Boston* TD Garden 04/13/18 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center

04/14/18 Newark, New Jersey Prudential Center 04/16/18 Washington, D.C.* Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center) 04/19/18 Charlottesville, Virginia John Paul Jones Arena 04/21/18 Atlanta Philips Arena 04/24/18 Orlando, Florida Amway Center 04/25/18 Fort Lauderdale, Florida BB&T Center 04/28/18 Houston Toyota Center 05/01/18 Dallas American Airlines Center 05/08/18 Denver Pepsi Center 05/09/18 Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena

05/12/18 Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena 05/13/18 Seattle KeyArena 05/15/18 Portland, Oregon Moda Center 05/18/18 Oakland, California Oracle Arena 05/22/18 Fresno, California Save Mart Center 05/23/18 Ontario, California Citizens Business Bank Arena 05/25/18 Anaheim, California Honda Center 05/26/18 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 05/28/18 San Diego Valley View Casino Center 05/31/17 Los Angeles STAPLES Center

06/02/18 Los Angeles The Forum

* Bleachers supporting