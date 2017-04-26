Now Playing
Posted: April 26, 2017

Patti LaBelle confronted by anti-fur protesters at book signing

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 03: Patti LaBelle performs at the Kravis Center For The Performing Arts on February 3, 2016 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)
Mychal Watts/Getty Images
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 03: Patti LaBelle performs at the Kravis Center For The Performing Arts on February 3, 2016 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

Patti LaBelle's book signing Tuesday was crashed by anti-fur protesters, TMZ reports.

LaBelle was signing copies of her "Desserts LaBelle" book at a Barnes & Noble when protesters posing as fans asked for a group photo. When LaBelle obliged, they pulled out signs and began chanting, "Patti LaBelle has blood on her hands."

LaBelle is known for having an extensive fur collection.

Store security removed the protesters. 

