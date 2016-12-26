Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 25, 2016

New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at intersection

Comments
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2014, file photo, Troy Ave performs at
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2014, file photo, Troy Ave performs at "Christmas in Brooklyn" at the Barclays Center in New York's Brooklyn borough. Authorities said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, that rapper Troy Ave has been shot while sitting in his car at a Brooklyn intersection. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Authorities say rapper Troy Ave has been shot while sitting in his car at a Brooklyn intersection.

Attorney Scott Lemon says his client, whose real name is Roland Collins, was on his way to visit family Sunday evening when he was shot twice.

Police say the 31-year-old Collins was in a red Maserati when a man fired several rounds into the car, striking Collins once in the arm and grazing his head.

Collins is hospitalized in fair condition. No arrests have been made.

Collins is free on bail following his May arrest in connection with a fatal shooting inside a popular Manhattan concert venue.

He has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges. He also was shot in that incident.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation