Posted: January 11, 2017

New Jersey university to host Bruce Springsteen's archives

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2016, file photo, Bruce Springsteen greets fans in a book store as he promotes his new book
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2016, file photo, Bruce Springsteen greets fans in a book store as he promotes his new book "Born to Run" in Toronto. While it takes Springsteen close to four hours to effectively revisit the four-plus decades of his career in concert, the Boss needed just 90 minutes to chronicle his life story at New Jersey's Monmouth University. The 67-year-old Garden State-born rocker spoke at the school in West Long Branch Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2017, as part of an "intimate conversation" moderated by Grammy Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016, file photo, Bruce Springsteen greets a fan at the launch of his autobiography 'Born to Run' at the Barnes & Noble in the New Jersey town where he grew up, in Freehold, N.J. While it takes Springsteen close to four hours to effectively revisit the four-plus decades of his career in concert, the Boss needed just 90 minutes to chronicle his life story at New Jersey's Monmouth University. The 67-year-old Garden State-born rocker spoke at the school in West Long Branch Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2017, as part of an 'intimate conversation' moderated by Grammy Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

The Associated Press

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. —

While it takes Bruce Springsteen close to four hours to effectively revisit the four-plus decades of his career in concert, the Boss needed just 90 minutes to chronicle his life story at New Jersey's Monmouth University.

The 67-year-old Garden State-born rocker spoke at the school in West Long Branch Tuesday night as part of an "intimate conversation" moderated by Grammy Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli.

Among the topics Springsteen touched on were his youth as a bar band singer on the Jersey shore, writing his classic album "Born To Run" and the importance of political activism in music moving forward.

Monmouth officials also announced that the university will be home to Springsteen's archives. A forthcoming exhibit will feature Springsteen's personal collection of written works, photographs and other memorabilia from his career.

