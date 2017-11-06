Now Playing
Posted: November 06, 2017

Musician Robert Knight, best known for 'Everlasting Love,' dies at 72

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Robert Knight, best known for recording the original version of "Everlasting Love" in 1967, has died, according to The Tennessean. He was 72 years old.

The newspaper reported Knight died “after a short illness.”

