More tests needed to establish George Michael cause of death

FILE - This Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 file photo shows tributes left outside the home of British musician George Michael in London. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday. He was 53. With the loss of several icons of Generation X’s youth, the year 2016 has left the generation born between the early 1960s and the early 1980s, wallowing in memories and contemplating its own mortality. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

The Associated Press