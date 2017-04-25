Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: April 25, 2017

Madonna expresses her displeasure about planned biopic

Comments
FILE - This Dec. 9, 2016 file photo shows Madonna at the 11th annual Billboard Women in Music honors in New York. On Monday, the Hollywood Reporter announced that Universal had acquired the rights to “Blond Ambition,” a script about the singer. On Tuesday, Madonna expressed her displeasure via an Instagram post. She said that only she was qualified to tell her story and “anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - This Dec. 9, 2016 file photo shows Madonna at the 11th annual Billboard Women in Music honors in New York. On Monday, the Hollywood Reporter announced that Universal had acquired the rights to “Blond Ambition,” a script about the singer. On Tuesday, Madonna expressed her displeasure via an Instagram post. She said that only she was qualified to tell her story and “anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Madonna isn't happy with a new biopic planned on her pre-fame life.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Monday that Universal had acquired the rights to "Blond Ambition," a script about the singer. Brett Ratner is expected to produce the film, which centers on her struggles in New York while making her first album.

On Tuesday, Madonna expressed her displeasure via an Instagram post. She said that only she was qualified to tell her story and "anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool."

She likened it to "instant gratification" without doing the work and called it a disease of our society.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation