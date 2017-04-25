Madonna expresses her displeasure about planned biopic

FILE - This Dec. 9, 2016 file photo shows Madonna at the 11th annual Billboard Women in Music honors in New York. On Monday, the Hollywood Reporter announced that Universal had acquired the rights to “Blond Ambition,” a script about the singer. On Tuesday, Madonna expressed her displeasure via an Instagram post. She said that only she was qualified to tell her story and “anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press