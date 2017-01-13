Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Jason Aldean get museum exhibits

FILE - In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will feature exhibits on Lynn, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, and Shania Twain in 2017. The museum announced Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 their slate of exhibitions for the new year, which also includes a new exhibition called American Currents, focusing on music from 2016. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press