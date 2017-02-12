Now Playing
Posted: February 12, 2017

List: Grammy Award winners

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Here is the list of winners from Sunday's 59th Grammy Awards:

Album of the Year: "25," Adele

Record of the Year: "Hello," Adele, Greg Kurstin

Song of the Year: "Hello," Adele, Greg Kurstin, songwriters 

Best Rap Album: "Coloring Book" by Chance the Rapper

Best Urban Contemporary Album: "Lemonade" by Beyonce.

Best Country Solo Performance: "My Church" by Maren Morris

Best Rock Song: "Blackstar" by David Bowie, songwriter 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots

Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Hello,” by Adele 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin”

Best Pop Vocal Album: “25” by Adele

Best Dance Recording: “Don’t Let Me Down” by The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: “Culcha Vulcha” by Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance: “Blackstar” by David Bowie

Best Metal Performance: “Dystopia” by Megadeth

Best Rock Album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty” by Cage the Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album: “Blackstar” by David Bowie

Best R&B Performance: “Cranes in the Sky” by Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Angel” by Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song: “Lake by the Ocean” by Hod David & Musze

Best R&B Album: “Lalah Hathaway Live” by Lalah Hathaway

Best Rap Performance: “No Problem” by Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Best Rap/Sung Performance: “Hotline Bling” by Drake

Best Rap Song: “Hotline Bling” by Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “Jolene” by Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

Best Country Song: “Humble and Kind” by Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

Best Country Album: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” by Sturgill Simpson

Best New Age Album: “White Sun II” by White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” by John Schofield

Best Jazz Vocal Album: “Take Me to the Alley” by Gregory Porter

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: “Country for Old Men” by John Scofield

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: “Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom” by Ted Nash Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: “Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac” by Chuco Valdes

Best Gospel Performance/Song: “God Provides” by Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “Thy Will” by Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters

Best Gospel Album: “Losing My Religion” by Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: “Love Remains” by Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Best Roots Gospel Album: “Hymns” by Joey+Rory

Best Latin Pop Album: “Un Besito Mas” by Jesse & Joey

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: “iLevitable” by ile

Best Regional Mexican Music Album: “Un Azteca en el Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)” by Vicente Fernandez

Best Tropical Latin Album: “Donde Están?” by Jose Lugo & Guasabara Combo

Best American Roots Performance: “House of Mercy” by Sarah Jarosz

Best American Roots Song: “Kid Sister” by Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)

Best Americana Album: “This is Where I Live” by William Bell

Best Bluegrass Album: “Coming Home” by O’Connor Band with Mark O’Connor

Best Traditional Blues Album: “Porcupine Meat” by Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album: “The Last Days of Oakland” by Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album: “Undercurrent” by Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album: “E Walea” by Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album: “Ziggy Marley” by Ziggy Marley

Best World Music Album: “Sing Me Home” by Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Best Children’s Album: “Infinity Plus One” by Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Best Spoken Word Album: “In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox” by Carol Burnett

Best Comedy Album: “Talking Over Clapping” by Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album: “The Color Purple” by Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Miles Ahead” by Miles Davis & Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” by John Williams, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media: “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters

Best Instrumental Composition: “Spoken at Midnight” by Ted Nash, composer

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: “You and I” by Jacob Collier, arranger

Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals: “Flintstones” by Jacob Collier, arranger

Best Recording Package: “Blackstar” by Jonathan Barnbrook, art director

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: “Edith Piaf 1915-2015” by Gérard Lo Monaco, art director

Best Album Notes: “Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along” by Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers

Best Historical Album: “The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition)” by Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: “Blackstar” by David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony
Visconti, engineers

Producer of the Year: Greg Kurstin

Best Remixed Recording: “Tearing Me Up” (Rac Remix) by André Allen Anjos, Remixer (Bob Moses)

Best Surround Sound Album: “Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement”

Best Engineered Album, Classical: “Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles” by Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance: “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow” – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9

Best Opera Recording: “Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles”

Best Choral Performance: “Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Vol. 1” 

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: “Steve Reich” by Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: "Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway"

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: “Schumann & Berg” and “Shakespeare Songs” (tie)

Best Classical Compendium: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway”; “American Gothic”; “Once Upon A Castle”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway” by Michael Daugherty

Best Music Video: “Formation,” Beyonce

Best Music Film: “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week The Touring Years”

