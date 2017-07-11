Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 11, 2017

Jennifer Lopez releases music video for new single ‘Ni Tu Ni Yo’

Comments
Jennifer Lopez released a music video for her latest single,
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez released a music video for her latest single, "Ni Tu Ni Yo."

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Jennifer Lopez has new music and this time, it’s ahead of her second solo Spanish album.

Billboard reported that the singer has released a music video to accompany her single, “Ni Tu Ni Yo.”

>> Read more trending news

The video features Lopez flirting with a photographer after being introduced to him by her manager, who is played by Marc Anthony, her ex-husband. People reported that since their split, the two have continued to work together. It had been previously announced that Anthony is producing Lopez’s new album, which is set for release later this year..

In between glamour shots and photo shoot scenes, Lopez can be seen dancing and having fun in the video’s island setting with Cuban reggaeton group Gente de Zona, who is also on the single.

Rolling Stone reported that “Ni Tu Ni Yo” is a follow-up single to “Mirate,” the lead single for her upcoming album, which does not yet have a title.

It’s been 10 years since Lopez released a Spanish album. Her last one, “Como Ama una Mujer,” was released in 2007 and was also produced by Anthony. 

Watch the music video below.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation