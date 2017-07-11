Jennifer Lopez releases music video for new single ‘Ni Tu Ni Yo’

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez released a music video for her latest single, "Ni Tu Ni Yo."

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Jennifer Lopez has new music and this time, it’s ahead of her second solo Spanish album.

Billboard reported that the singer has released a music video to accompany her single, “Ni Tu Ni Yo.”

>> Read more trending news

The video features Lopez flirting with a photographer after being introduced to him by her manager, who is played by Marc Anthony, her ex-husband. People reported that since their split, the two have continued to work together. It had been previously announced that Anthony is producing Lopez’s new album, which is set for release later this year..

In between glamour shots and photo shoot scenes, Lopez can be seen dancing and having fun in the video’s island setting with Cuban reggaeton group Gente de Zona, who is also on the single.

Rolling Stone reported that “Ni Tu Ni Yo” is a follow-up single to “Mirate,” the lead single for her upcoming album, which does not yet have a title.



It’s been 10 years since Lopez released a Spanish album. Her last one, “Como Ama una Mujer,” was released in 2007 and was also produced by Anthony.

Watch the music video below.