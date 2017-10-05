RCA Records

P!nk: Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018

RELEASES NEW TRACK, “WHATEVER YOU WANT” TODAY; FROM SEVENTH STUDIO ALBUM, BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA DUE OUT OCTOBER 13TH VIA RCA RECORDS

(October 5, 2017) – Known for her incredible and entertaining live show, international pop icon P!NK announces her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 today. The 40-date North American arena tour produced by Live Nation will start in Phoenix, AZ on March 1st and culminate in Los Angeles, CA at The Forum on June 2nd.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 10th at 10am local time through Thursday, October 12th at 10pm local time.

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online between October 10th and October 20th will be able to redeem (1) physical copy of P!NK’s new album “Beautiful Trauma,” out Friday, Oct. 13th, 2017. All albums must be redeemed by October 20, 2017 at 11:59pm PST. Tickets will be on sale starting Friday, October 13th to the general public. Tickets for Atlanta are $207.45, $157.45, $137.45, $87.45, $67.45 and $47.45.

To ensure fans gain access to tickets, Fan Registration for the U.S. and Canadian tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

P!NK last hit the road on her The Truth About Love Tour which saw her play 142 sold out shows across 13 countries. The Los Angeles Times said, “Pink remains perhaps the most gifted and imaginative physical performer in pop right now,” while Rolling Stone claimed, “the singer had demonstrated an epic workout of vocals, stagecraft and stunt-work without missing a note,” and The Hollywood Reporter raved, “she still is one of pop's most powerful vocalists.”

In addition, P!NK releases another track, “Whatever You Want” from her highly anticipated seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma which is available for pre-order now and due out in stores on October 13th (click here to listen) via RCA Records. The track was produced and written by Max Martin and Shellback along with additional writing credits from P!NK. P!NK has also released two other tracks from the album, first single, “What About Us” and “Beautiful Trauma” to rave reviews.

Beautiful Trauma 2018 Tour Dates

DATE CITY VENUE 03/01/18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena 03/03/18 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena 03/05/18 Tulsa, OK BOK Center 03/06/18 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena 03/09/18 Chicago, IL United Center 03/12/18 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center 03/14/18 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center 03/15/18 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center 03/17/18 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse 03/18/18 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena 03/20/18 Toronto, ON* Air Canada Centre 03/23/18 Montreal, QC* Bell Centre 03/25/18 Detroit, MI* Little Caesars Arena 03/27/18 Louisville, KY* KFC Yum! Center 03/28/18 Cleveland, OH* Quicken Loans Arena 04/04/18 New York, NY* Madison Square Garden 04/07/18 Pittsburgh, PA* PPG Paints Arena 04/09/18 Boston, MA* TD Garden 04/13/18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center 04/14/18 Newark, NJ Prudential Center 04/16/18 Washington, DC* Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center) 04/19/18 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena 04/21/18 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena 04/24/18 Orlando, FL Amway Center 04/25/18 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center 04/28/18 Houston, TX Toyota Center 05/01/18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 05/08/18 Denver, CO Pepsi Center 05/09/18 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena 05/12/18 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena 05/13/18 Seattle, WA KeyArena 05/15/18 Portland, OR Moda Center 05/18/18 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena 05/22/18 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center 05/23/18 Ontario, CA Citizens Business Bank Arena 05/25/18 Anaheim, CA Honda Center 05/26/18 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena 5/28/18 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center 5/31/18 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center 06/02/18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

*Bleachers supporting

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released six studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 42 million albums, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1). In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards, one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards and was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013. She has sold out arenas all over the world, made her acting debut in Lionsgate’s Thanks for Sharing and released a side project with singer/songwriter Dallas Green entitled You+Me. Last year, P!NK released “Just Like Fire” from Walt Disney Studios’ feature film Alice Through The Looking Glass. The track was #1 on the Adult Contemporary Chart for 6 consecutive weeks and has over 155 million views of the music video. P!NK was featured on Kenny Chesney’s “Setting The World on Fire,” marking her first #1 on the Country Airplay Chart and Hot Country Songs Chart. The track also received a 2017 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group performance earning P!NK her 18th Grammy nomination.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry. She was formerly a spokesperson for COVERGIRL and remains on the UNICEF team as an Ambassador.

