Posted: December 24, 2016

2 Houston rappers charged with drug felonies

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011, file photo, Paul Wall arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Court documents show Paul Michael Slayton, known as Paul Wall, was arrested Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Houston along with fellow rapper Ronald Bryant, known as Baby Bash and face felony drug-related charges. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
The Associated Press

HOUSTON —

Two Houston rappers face felony drug-related charges.

Court documents show Paul Michael Slayton, known as Paul Wall, was arrested Friday in Houston along with fellow rapper Ronald Bryant, known as Baby Bash, and eight other people.

The two were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Authorities allege Slayton and Bryant had tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as THC — the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychoactive effect.

Court records didn't list attorneys for either Slayton or Bryant, who each are free on bonds of $20,000.

