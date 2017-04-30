Michael Robinson Chavez/LA Times via Getty Images

By Najja Parker, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Think Migos and other rap artists mention molly and marijuana the most in their songs? Think again, because hip-hop has the least number of drug references compared to any other musical genre, according to a recent study.

Using data from Songmeanings API, Addictions.com analyzed eight music categories to determine which style’s lyrics mentioned drugs the most.

The website ranked country as the top offender, followed by jazz, pop, electronic, then rock.

Despite country tunes topping the list as a whole "the number of drug references by artists shows hip-hop dominating the field," Addictions.com said.

So researchers did a bit more digging to find out the top offenders when it comes to drug references in lyrics.

The hip-hop group Kottonmouth Kings has rapped about drugs the most with 440 references, and weed is mentioned the most. Eminem is second, followed by The Game, Lil’ Wayne and Jay Z.