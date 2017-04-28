Now Playing
Posted: April 28, 2017

Harry Styles announces fall world tour ahead of solo album

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2015, file photo, Harry Styles of One Direction performs at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Styles announced a solo world tour on April 28, 2017, ahead of the May 12 release of his self-titled solo debut. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Harry Styles has announced a world tour ahead of the release of his first solo album.

The former One Direction singer opens the fall tour in San Francisco on Sept. 19. The North American leg wraps up in Phoenix on Oct. 14. Styles will visit Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto and other cities.

Styles will also visit Europe, Singapore and Australia before wrapping the tour in Tokyo on Dec. 8.

Styles made the announcement on social media Friday. Styles' self-titled solo debut is set for release May 12.

