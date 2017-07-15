Now Playing
Posted: July 15, 2017

Gwen Stefani gets mani-pedi at Oklahoma mall nail salon

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Gwen Stefani introduces a performance by Cher during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Gwen Stefani introduces a performance by Cher during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Fox23.com

MADILL, Okla. —

Customers and staff at Luxury Nails in Medill, Oklahoma, got a big surprise this week.

Music superstar Gwen Stefani stopped by the salon on Thursday. The owners of the salon posted a photo of her on Facebook.

Technician Dung Nguyen said he didn't realize who Stefani was until a customer told him.

The salon is about 20 minutes outside Tishomingo, where Stefani's boyfriend, Blake Shelton, owns a ranch.

Nguyen said on Facebook that Stefani received a manicure and pedicure, choosing a neon orange shellac.

