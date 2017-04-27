Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: April 27, 2017

Guitarist sues to stop use of Jefferson Starship band name

Comments
FILE - In this July 24, 1987 file photo, members of Starship, from left, Mickey Thomas, Craig Chaquico, Grace Slick and Donny Baldwin, pose outside the Berkeley Community Theater stage entrance after a rehearsal in Berkeley, Calif. Chaquico is asking a judge to prevent a new iteration of Jefferson Starship from using the name in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, April 27, 2017, in San Francisco. The suit states the band’s members agreed to retire the Jefferson Starship name in 1985 after founding member Paul Kantner left the group. Some members later formed a group Starship, which recorded the hit “We Built This City.” (AP Photo/Doug Atkins, File)
FILE - In this July 24, 1987 file photo, members of Starship, from left, Mickey Thomas, Craig Chaquico, Grace Slick and Donny Baldwin, pose outside the Berkeley Community Theater stage entrance after a rehearsal in Berkeley, Calif. Chaquico is asking a judge to prevent a new iteration of Jefferson Starship from using the name in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, April 27, 2017, in San Francisco. The suit states the band’s members agreed to retire the Jefferson Starship name in 1985 after founding member Paul Kantner left the group. Some members later formed a group Starship, which recorded the hit “We Built This City.” (AP Photo/Doug Atkins, File)

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO —

A founding member of Jefferson Starship is suing to stop some of his former bandmates from using the band's name for upcoming performances and merchandise.

Guitarist Craig Chaquico (chuh-KWEE'-so) is asking a judge to prevent a new iteration of Jefferson Starship from using the name in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in San Francisco.

The suit states the band's members agreed to retire the Jefferson Starship name in 1985 after founding member Paul Kantner left the group. Some members later formed a group Starship, which recorded the hit "We Built This City."

The lawsuit states Chaquico allowed Kantner to use the Jefferson Starship name for several years, but that right ended when Kantner died in 2016.

An email message sent to a representative for the new iteration of Jefferson Starship was not immediately returned.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation