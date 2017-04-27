Guitarist sues to stop use of Jefferson Starship band name

FILE - In this July 24, 1987 file photo, members of Starship, from left, Mickey Thomas, Craig Chaquico, Grace Slick and Donny Baldwin, pose outside the Berkeley Community Theater stage entrance after a rehearsal in Berkeley, Calif. Chaquico is asking a judge to prevent a new iteration of Jefferson Starship from using the name in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, April 27, 2017, in San Francisco. The suit states the band’s members agreed to retire the Jefferson Starship name in 1985 after founding member Paul Kantner left the group. Some members later formed a group Starship, which recorded the hit “We Built This City.” (AP Photo/Doug Atkins, File)

The Associated Press