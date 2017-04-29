Finns pay tribute to rock band Kiss

Mark Weiss

Rock 'n' roll band KISS was at Mardi Gras in February.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Heavy metal fans in Finland decided to rock ’n’ roll all night and honor the band Kiss.

Fans placed masks on four giant statues in the capital city of Helsinki to honor the hard-rock group, Yahoo reported.

State-owned railway operator VR invited four fans of the band to paint black-and-white Kiss masks for the imposing figures that stand guard outside Helsinki's main railway station.

The statues, officially called "lantern bearers" but better known among Finns as stonemen, were transformed to commemorate the band’s 10th concert in Finland, which will be held next week.

Kiss celebrated the statue tribute in a video post shared on the group's Twitter account.