Eminem song composer: New Zealand ad is 'blatant rip-off'

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2002, file photo, Eminem performs at the MTV European Music Awards in Sant Jordi palace in Barcelona, Spain. They may not have lost themselves in the music or the moment but a judge and nine lawyers in a New Zealand courtroom did listen politely to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” as a copyright trial involving the country’s ruling political party began Monday, May 1, 2017. The Detroit-based music publishers for Eminem are suing New Zealand’s conservative National Party for using a similar soundtrack titled “Eminem Esque” for a 2014 TV ad. (AP Photo/Denis Doyle, Pool, File)

The Associated Press