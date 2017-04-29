Sign in with your existing account
DMX checks into rehab after canceling shows
Kevin Winter
INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
By
Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Rapper DMX has checked into rehab, after canceling shows due to a medical emergency, TMZ reports.
DMX had been performing on the East Coast recently, and clips of what some fans described as DMX ranting during a Brooklyn show on April 22 was posted on social media, according to TMZ.
>> Read more trending news
Instead of performing shows in California, the rapper checked into a rehab center in southern California. DMX has battled addiction issues in the past.
