Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: April 29, 2017

DMX checks into rehab after canceling shows

Comments
INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Kevin Winter
INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rapper DMX has checked into rehab, after canceling shows due to a medical emergency, TMZ reports. 

DMX had been performing on the East Coast recently, and clips of what some fans described as DMX ranting during a Brooklyn show on April 22 was posted on social media, according to TMZ

>> Read more trending news

Instead of performing shows in California, the rapper checked into a rehab center in southern California. DMX has battled addiction issues in the past.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation