Posted: January 12, 2017

Country singer Tanya Tucker hospitalized after a fall

FILE - This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows Tanya Tucker at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Tucker is postponing tour dates after fracturing a vertebrae and injuring a rib during a fall while on tour. A statement from her publicist released Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, said Tucker was also diagnosed with bronchitis while in the hospital in Texas. The statement said she is receiving breathing treatments and physical therapy, but will not have to have surgery. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

Tanya Tucker is postponing tour dates after fracturing a vertebrae and injuring a rib during a fall while on tour.

A statement from her publicist says Tucker was also diagnosed with bronchitis while in a hospital in Texas. The statement says Tucker is receiving breathing treatments and physical therapy but will not need surgery.

The "Delta Dawn" singer rescheduled three tour dates in Kansas and Oklahoma. But Tucker, 58, said in a statement that she's "mad" the accident happened and will make it up to fans.

Tucker's hits include "Soon" and "Strong Enough to Bend."

