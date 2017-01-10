Charlotte Church, Rebecca Ferguson decline Trump invite

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, Welsh singer Charlotte Church poses during a photocall to launch the inaugural Festival of Voice, in London. Church and fellow British singer Rebecca Ferguson have declined to perform at the Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump. Church wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, that Trump’s “staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye.” (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Related View Larger FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2016 file photo, British singer Rebecca Ferguson arrives at the premiere of the film 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' in London. Ferguson and Welsh singer Charlotte Church have declined to perform at the inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump. Ferguson, a runner-up on “The X Factor” in the U.K., wrote on her website Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, that she would have only performed if she were allowed to sing Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit,” a song that protested racism and the lynching of African Americans. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

