Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: February 15, 2017

Carlos Santana says praise for Adele wasn't dig at Beyonce

Comments
FILE - In this January 26, 2003, file photo, Beyonce and guitarist Carlos Santana perform for the pre-game show before the start of Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego. Santana said on Facebook Feb. 14, 2017, that he was only trying to congratulate Adele on her big night at the Grammys when he told the Australian Associated Press that Beyonce “is very beautiful to look at,” but “she’s not a singer, singer.” (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)
FILE - In this January 26, 2003, file photo, Beyonce and guitarist Carlos Santana perform for the pre-game show before the start of Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego. Santana said on Facebook Feb. 14, 2017, that he was only trying to congratulate Adele on her big night at the Grammys when he told the Australian Associated Press that Beyonce “is very beautiful to look at,” but “she’s not a singer, singer.” (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

The Associated Press

Santana told the Australian Associated Press that Adele can "sing, sing." He said Adele "doesn't bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that's it, and this is why she wins."

Santana clarified his stance on Facebook Tuesday , writing that his "intent was to congratulate Adele" and that his comment about Beyonce "was regretfully taken out of context." He adds that he has "the utmost respect" for Beyonce.

Adele beat out Beyonce for the top awards during Sunday's ceremony.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation