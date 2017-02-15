Carlos Santana says praise for Adele wasn't dig at Beyonce

FILE - In this January 26, 2003, file photo, Beyonce and guitarist Carlos Santana perform for the pre-game show before the start of Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego. Santana said on Facebook Feb. 14, 2017, that he was only trying to congratulate Adele on her big night at the Grammys when he told the Australian Associated Press that Beyonce “is very beautiful to look at,” but “she’s not a singer, singer.” (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

The Associated Press