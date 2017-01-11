Now Playing
Posted: January 11, 2017

Azoff's company signs Prince estate for performing rights

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI NFL football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Prince’s estate has signed a deal with Global Music Rights, founded by entertainment industry powerhouse Irving Azoff, to represent songs written by the icon. Prince died at his home in Chanhassen, Minn. on April 21, 2016 at the age of 57. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Prince's estate has signed a deal with Global Music Rights, founded by entertainment industry powerhouse Irving Azoff, to represent songs written by the icon.

Prince was signed to performing rights company ASCAP until 2014. His catalog includes hits like "Purple Rain," ''When Doves Cry" and "1999."

GMR announced Wednesday that it will represent released and unreleased Prince songs worldwide. GMR was founded by Randy Grimmett and Azoff, who manages John Mayer, Bon Jovi, the Eagles, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and other acts.

Performing rights organizations, unlike publishing companies, license songs for use in malls, restaurants and other public places.

Prince died last April.

