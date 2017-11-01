Now Playing
Posted: November 01, 2017

U2 announces 2018 Atlanta concert

BY MELISSA RUGGIERI/AJC Music Scene

U2 is finally coming to town.

For the first time since 2009, the Irish superstars will visit the Atlanta area with a stop on their “Experience + Innocence” tour.

The show will take place at the intimate Infinite Energy Arena on May 28.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified. U2 fan club subscribers receive first access and can register at http://www.u2.com/subscribe through Nov. 12. U2.com subscribers can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 through 5 p.m. Nov. 16. Ticket prices are TBA.

The band’s new album, “Songs of Experience,” arrives Dec. 1.

U2 2018 TOUR ITINERARY
May 2 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
May 4 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
May 7 San Jose, CA SAP Center
May 11 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
May 15 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
May 22 Chicago, IL United Center
May 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
May 28 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena
June 5 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
June 9 Uniondale, NY NYCB Live
Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
June 13 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
June 17 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
June 21 Boston, MA TD Garden

