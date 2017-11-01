U2 announces 2018 Atlanta concert

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

BY MELISSA RUGGIERI/AJC Music Scene

U2 is finally coming to town.

For the first time since 2009, the Irish superstars will visit the Atlanta area with a stop on their “Experience + Innocence” tour.

The show will take place at the intimate Infinite Energy Arena on May 28.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified. U2 fan club subscribers receive first access and can register at http://www.u2.com/subscribe through Nov. 12. U2.com subscribers can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 through 5 p.m. Nov. 16. Ticket prices are TBA.

The band’s new album, “Songs of Experience,” arrives Dec. 1.

U2 2018 TOUR ITINERARY

May 2 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

May 4 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

May 7 San Jose, CA SAP Center

May 11 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

May 15 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

May 22 Chicago, IL United Center

May 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

May 28 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

June 5 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

June 9 Uniondale, NY NYCB Live

Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 13 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

June 17 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

June 21 Boston, MA TD Garden