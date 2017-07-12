MSNBC's Scarborough says he's leaving GOP

FILE - In this April 11, 2012 file photograph taken by AP Images for The Hollywood Reporter, 'Morning Joe' host Joe Scarborough arrives at The Hollywood Reporter 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York. MSNBC host and former Republican Congressman Scarborough says he’s leaving the GOP. The “Morning Joe” co-host has become a sharp critic of President Donald Trump. Scarborough said Tuesday, July 11, 2017, during an interview with CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that “I’ve got to become an independent.” (Evan Agostini/AP Images for The Hollywood Reporter, File)

The Associated Press