MSNBC hires Greta Van Susteren for evening show

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2015 file photo, Greta Van Susteren arrives at the 29th American Cinematheque Awards honoring Reese Witherspoon in Los Angeles. MSNBC says it has hired former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren to host a daily, Washington-based news program at the dinner hour. Van Susteren got her start in television for CNN analyzing O.J. Simpson’s trial, and that evolved into a regular role. After more than a decade at Fox, she left abruptly in late summer following a financial disagreement, saying Fox no longer felt like home. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press